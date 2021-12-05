ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Violence as French far-right TV pundit holds campaign rally

By SYLVIE CORBET, The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLEPINTE, France — Anti-racism activists were beaten up Sunday as far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour held his first presidential campaign rally near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy in a video that highlighted his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views. As his supporters cheered and...

The Guardian

Investigation launched into brawl at French far-right rally

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into violence that erupted at the first major campaign rally held by the far-right French presidential candidate Éric Zemmour. Shortly after Zemmour began speaking on Sunday evening, some of his supporters attacked a group of protesters from the campaign group SOS-Racism who had entered the rear of the venue wearing T-shirts reading “No to Racism”.
The Independent

French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour announces presidential bid

Far-right commentator Eric Zemmour will run in France’s 2022 presidential election, confirming his political ambitions after dominating the headlines for weeks with provocative comments on immigration.Zemmour, a former journalist who has been convicted for inciting hatred, becomes the top contender to challenge Marine Le Pen, leader of the more established far-right National Rally party, for a place in the second round against the current president, Emmanuel Macron.The 63-year-old polemicist, who has sometimes been likened in France to former US president Donald Trump, has courted controversy in recent weeks after showing the middle finger to a protester and suing a gossip...
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
Reuters

China and Nicaragua re-establish ties in blow to U.S. and Taiwan

BEIJING/TAIPEI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China and Nicaragua re-established diplomatic ties on Friday after the Central American country broke relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, boosting Beijing in a part of the world long considered the United States' backyard and angering Washington. China has increased military and political pressure on Taiwan to...
AFP

US House votes to punish China over Uyghur treatment

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation restricting imports from China's Xinjiang region over its treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority, as tensions continue to escalate between Washington and Beijing. Campaigners say that at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang.
Reuters

Britain sending 140 engineers to Polish border with Belarus

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain will send 140 military engineers to Poland this month to provide support at its border with Belarus, the Ministry of Defence said, in response to what it termed pressures from "irregular migration". Britain already has personnel in its NATO ally Poland, amid tensions at...
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
WRAL

The week in five lines

CNN — Here are the must-read lines from a top story each day this week. Trump allies are seeking election jobs up and down the ballot: "As former President Donald Trump prepares for a potential comeback bid in 2024, his allies are flocking to election jobs all the way down to the local level in key battleground states, raising new concerns that the election officials who blocked Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election won't be there the next time around."
AFP

China brands US democracy 'weapon of mass destruction'

China branded US democracy a "weapon of mass destruction" on Saturday, following the US-organised Summit for Democracy which aimed to shore up like-minded allies in the face of autocratic regimes. "'Democracy' has long become a 'weapon of mass destruction' used by the US to interfere in other countries," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in an online statement, which also accused the US of having "instigated 'colour revolutions'" overseas.
marthastewart.com

A Climber Who Found $168,700 Worth of Precious Jewels on Europe's Mont Blanc Will Get to Keep Half

When you go climbing it's expected you'll see some impressive things—babbling brooks, animals in their natural habitat, and scenic overlooks among them. But can you imagine stumbling upon $168,700 worth of jewels while you're out getting a little fresh air? That's the reality for a climber who found a trove of precious stones on Europe's Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps. CNN reports the climber found the emeralds and sapphires while climbing in France in 2013, but it was recently announced in a Facebook post from Chamonix-Mont-Blanc council that he's now been allowed to keep half of the stones.
CNBC

Biden didn't accept Putin's 'red lines' on Ukraine – here's what that means

President Biden didn't accept Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "red lines" on Ukraine during their high-stakes video call that came as Russia's military builds its presence on the Ukrainian border. Namely, that means the U.S. isn't accepting Putin's demand that Ukraine be denied entrance into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which...
The Independent

Father's Nazi past haunts Chilean presidential frontrunner

The German-born father of Chilean presidential frontrunner José Antonio Kast was a member of Adolf Hitler s Nazi party, according to a recently unearthed document obtained by The Associated Press, revelations that appear at odds with the far-right candidate's own statements about his father's military service during World War II.German officials confirmed this week that an ID card in the country's Federal Archive shows that an 18-year-old named Michael Kast joined the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, or NSDAP, on Sept. 1, 1942, at the height of Hitler's war on the Soviet Union. While the Federal Archive couldn’t confirm...
TIME

'We're At War.' Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dmitry Muratov on the Fight for the Free Press in Russia

Few institutions have sacrificed more for the cause of free expression than Novaya Gazeta , one of Russia’s last independent newspapers. Since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, six of the paper’s reporters have been killed. One was bludgeoned to death. Another died of suspected poisoning. A third, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot five times in her apartment building in 2006.
