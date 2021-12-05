ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell Sticks With Taper As NASDAQ Bleeds!

investing.com
Many years ago, I was asked to consult with a couple of venture capital partners. Essentially, those two individuals decided it would be worth their time to extract as much information as possible about asset management as they could. My time was not valuable to them, and ultimately, their supposed partnership...

The US is Now the World’s Cryptocurrency Mining Capital and Even Risk-Averse Investors Want In

In a small Texas town of only 5,600 people, a territorial battle is being waged over what is likely set to be the Bitcoin (BTC) mining capital of the world. The combatants are none other than Bitdeer (a spin-off of Chinese bitcoin mining giant Bitmain), and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:RIOT), both jostling over market share and positioning within an area of cheap electricity, in a building formerly occupied by Alcoa (NYSE:AA). Ever since China put a halt to crypto activities within its borders, focus is being given to operations in North America, making the US now the official top destination for miners, including Dogecoin (DOGE) miner and livestreaming platform Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP (NYSE:HPQ)) (OTCQB:HLLPF), as well as BTC miners BIT Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT), Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF), and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE).
Cathie Wood's newest ARK ETF rises in first day of trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A new socially focused fund from star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest rose 1.5% in its first day of trading Wednesday. The ARK Transparency ETF, which the firm says will focus on the "100 most transparent companies in the world," gained ground on the strength of top holdings including Maxlinear (NYSE:MXL) Inc and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc. The gains came as the broad S&P 500 index rose 0.3% for the day.
Crypto community left disappointed by OpenSea’s IPO plans

Earlier this week, OpenSea welcomed Brian Roberts as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO). While speaking to Bloomberg on Monday, the tech veteran revealed that he intends to take the company public, repeating his earlier IPO success story at ride-sharing app Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) with the leading NFT marketplace. However, a handful of prominent voices in the NFT space have criticized the new CFO’s comments, taking to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to express their displeasure over the decision.
Robinhood Jumps as it Files to Terminate Share Sale from Backers

Investing.com – Robinhood stock (NASDAQ:HOOD) traded nearly 5% higher in Wednesday’s premarket, benefiting from the removal of a a near-term overhang on the stock coming from early backers who wanted to cash out. The online trading platform said Tuesday it is seeking a termination of the resale of...
ARK's new Transparency ETF to begin trading on 8th December

Investing.com – Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has announced that its new ARK Transparency ETF will begin trading on the CBOE BZX Exchange tomorrow. The ETF will trade with the ticker symbol CTRU. The Transparency ETF will be ARK’s third index exchange-traded fund as it seeks to provide investment results that...
