Powell Sticks With Taper As NASDAQ Bleeds!

In a small Texas town of only 5,600 people, a territorial battle is being waged over what is likely set to be the Bitcoin (BTC) mining capital of the world. The combatants are none other than Bitdeer (a spin-off of Chinese bitcoin mining giant Bitmain), and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:RIOT), both jostling over market share and positioning within an area of cheap electricity, in a building formerly occupied by Alcoa (NYSE:AA). Ever since China put a halt to crypto activities within its borders, focus is being given to operations in North America, making the US now the official top destination for miners, including Dogecoin (DOGE) miner and livestreaming platform Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP (NYSE:HPQ)) (OTCQB:HLLPF), as well as BTC miners BIT Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT), Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF), and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE).

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO