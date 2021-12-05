ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclists’ club donates $10,000 worth of toys to kids in need

By Sarah Bean
 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local motorcyclists’ club has donated approximately $10,000 in toys to Montgomery County Children Services, a release by the county said.

According to Montgomery County, members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered these gifts to the Haines Children’s Center. A collection of bikers accompanied the delivery truck to the center where toys were handed to caseworkers who will then distribute the gifts to children in Montgomery County’s care.

“The Ohio State Coalition of Clubs has been a long-time donor we couldn’t be more thankful for,” Craig Rickett, the Montgomery County Associate Director of Children Services said. “The group comes to us each year with a goal to donate more than the last. Because of them, children in our care get to have a Christmas like any other. These toys are also more than just a physical gift, but a reminder to so many children that there are people out there who care about them and are rooting for them.”

To learn more about the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs, click here .

