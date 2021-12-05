ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 13 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2021

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Pittsburgh Steelers playing in the later afternoon on this Week 13 Sunday, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the early afternoon NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Steelers Depot

Reports: 2022 NFL Salary Cap Expected To Hit $208.2 Million Ceiling

There is some good news to pass along on this Week 13 Sunday morning concerning the 2022 season. According to several Sunday morning reports, the NFL’s salary cap is set to get back on track in 2022. Reports indicate that next season’s cap is expected to reach the $208.2 million maximum agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association in May. While the final number has not been officially announced, but it’s expected to be revealed at the NFL’s annual labor seminar next week.
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Steelers Week 13: Inactives and Game Thread

The first of two meetings between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is just under 90 minutes away. As such, both teams have released their inactives list. The Ravens, for once, aren’t missing numerous starters and stuffing the inactives list. They will be low on depth in the secondary but they do get back cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith for this game.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Week 14 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Two Offensive Linemen

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 14, and this week’s list of four includes three offensive players and one defensive player. Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 14 were wide receiver Anthony Miller, offensive lineman Chaz Green, defensive lineman...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Edwards
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Wayne Gallman
Person
Steve Mclendon
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs Ravens X Factor: Mike Tomlin/Keith Butler

As we’ll do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X-Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our X-Factor for Sunday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers. X-FACTOR(S): MIKE TOMLIN/KEITH BUTLER. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Reports: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey ‘Suspected’ To Be Out For Season With Shoulder Injury

The Baltimore Ravens, looking to close out the game, went for two after scoring a touchdown with just seconds left that put them one point behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. They could not connect, but they seemingly have lost more than just a game. Ian Rapoport is reporting that their top cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, “is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury”. Jamison Hensley of ESPN also corroborated the report. The injury reportedly occurred on the Steelers’ go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter as he attempted to tackle Diontae Johnson short of the end zone, but failed.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Matt Canada On Roethlisberger: ‘Ben’s Doing All He Can Right Now’

As good as your team may be, under any circumstances, you’re only going to go as far as your quarterback can take you. That’s the reality of the NFL in today’s environment, with the occasional exception that proves the rule. A career middling quarterback like Joe Flacco can ride a stellar postseason wave into a championship, or a Nick Foles can have an awesome Super Bowl. But it’s rare for a team to actually overcome bad quarterback play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Justin Pugh#American Football#Afc North#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angles Chargers#The Cleveland Browns#Qb Daniel Jones#Wr Sterling Shepard#Olb Oshane Ximines#De Darius Hodge#Dl Ben Banogu#Te Jordan Akins Vikings#Qb Kellen Mond#Christian#Rb D Andre Swift#Wr Trinity Benson Eagles#Rb Jordan Howard#Cb#Dt Sheldon Rankins
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Give T.J. Watt The Defensive Player Of The Year Award Now

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt had the game of his life Sunday afternoon against the arch-rival Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh. Coming off the reserve/COVID list with no practice and under-conditioned while dealing with lingering symptoms, Watt finished the Sunday game vs the Ravens with six total tackles (five solos), 3.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss, six quarterback hits and a career-high 12 quarterback pressures. That comes out to a pressure percentage of 37.5% on 32 total pass rushes according to Next Gen Stats.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs Vikings X Factor: Interior O-Line

As we’ll do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X-Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our X-Factor for Thursday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings. X-FACTOR(S): INTERIOR O-LINE. On paper, the Pittsburgh...
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – DL Montravius Adams – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs Ravens Prediction

As we’ve done in the past, the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers winning (or losing) today’s game. Three things that need to happen for them to end up on the right side of the score and vice versa in today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. My prediction is at the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs Ravens Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Chris Wormley: Solid revenge game for the ex-Raven, who sacked Lamar Jackson twice on Sunday. He’s now up to 3.5 sacks on the year, a career-high for him. Wormley certainly doesn’t bring the high-upside ability of Stephon Tuitt but he’s been consistently good throughout the season and by far the team’s second-best defensive lineman behind Cam Heyward.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Week 14 Injury Update: Finney Getting Back Checked, Haden Getting Treatment; No New Tuitt News

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quick turnaround ahead of them following their Sunday home win against the Baltimore Ravens, as their next game is a road contest on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings. On Monday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference, and during it, he provided a quick health update on the team coming out of Sunday.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Week 13 Late Games Open Thread

Week 13 of the NFL season continues with just three late afternoon games. Perhaps the best of the bunch features the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Pitsburgh Steelers. The 8-3 Baltimore Ravens are currently the #1 seed in the AFC playoff race. The Ravens come into this game winners of two straight games, but they are struggling mightily on offense. The Ravens have scored just 42 total points over the last three games as Lamar Jackson and company have hit a rough stretch. The Ravens have struggled defending the pass, as they rank dead last in the NFL in passing yards allowed. The Ravens have, however, been very good against the run. That should serve them well against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that depends on running the ball and struggles in their passing offense.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger On Reports Of 2021 Season Being His Last: ‘I’ll Address Any Of That Stuff After The Season’

Reports circulated late last week that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had been informing people close to him that this would be his final season in the NFL as the Steelers’ quarterback. It’s pretty much the game’s worst-kept secret, because frankly virtually nobody actually thinks that he is going to be here after this season.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Vikings: 5 Keys To Victory In Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their thirteenth regular season game of 2021 on the road Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, and they’ll likely enter that contest marked as an underdog of around three-points. Below are five key things that I believe the Steelers will need to do in the game Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium to come away with their seventh win of the 2021 season.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Week 13 Postgame Injury Report: Finney Evaluated With Back Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a win Sunday evening over the Baltimore Ravens, though they didn’t get out of the game completely healthy. They suffered one known injury in the victory, losing OL BJ Finney early in the game. Mike Tomlin outlined the injury report in his post-game press conference. “BJ...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

NFL Week 14 Thursday night game thread: Steelers at Vikings

In the world of the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday night’s showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings should carry little significance. But the Rams do face the Vikings in two weeks, so get an early start on talking about Kirk Cousins and company.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy