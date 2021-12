Women have had to overcome a lot over the last century to land a seat at the corporate table. But to say that the workplace is a Utopia of equality is sadly not the reality. And while we're across the pay gap — the divide that sees women earning 14.2% less than men — what we don't often talk about is the pressure gap that sees women experiencing more work-related burnout. And a new study says that the root of this might lie in our propensity to encounter 'time stress' more than men.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO