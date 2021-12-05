ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri confirms 1st case of omicron virus variant

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Health officials have confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in Missouri.

The St. Louis Health Department said Saturday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed the virus case in a resident of St. Louis that was first reported Friday as a presumed case of the omicron variant.

Health officials did not identify the patient, but they have said that the person had recently traveled in the United States. Officials have also said there are no concerns about that person’s health at this point.

Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, director of the St. Louis health department, said the omicron case is a reminder that everyone should get vaccinated and take other measures proven to limit the spread of the coronavirus such as wearing masks.

Scientists are still studying the new omicron variant of the virus to determine whether it spreads more easily or causes more severe illnesses than the delta variant. They are also looking at how well the current vaccines work against it.

Scientists monitor variants and the coronavirus’ evolution through genetic tests that are separate from the kinds of tests used to determine whether someone has COVID-19. This genetic sequencing allows scientists to monitor how the virus changes over time.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Surging inflation, office plans

Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt. WASHINGTON (AP) — A warehouse worker in Tennessee is running up against price increases that far exceed her modest pay raise. The owner of a pastry business in Massachusetts has had to reduce his product offerings and personally absorb higher costs. A grocery chain executive in Connecticut said his company is splitting its higher costs with its suppliers so it doesn’t have to raise prices across the board. Across the United States, the highest inflation in a generation is heightening financial pressures and forcing people to try to adapt to a new reality.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Delaware health officials close unregulated tattoo parlor

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware health officials say they have shut down an unregulated tattoo parlor in Millsboro. The Delaware Division of Public Health said in a news release Friday that its staff issued a cease and desist order to Miguel Angel Garcia, of 102 Nicoles Court in Millsboro, for conducting tattooing activities out of his home without a required body art establishment permit.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Delta, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
The Associated Press

FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Heads up, future space travelers: No more commercial astronaut wings will be awarded from the Federal Aviation Administration after this year. The FAA said Friday it’s clipping its astronaut wings because too many people are now launching into space and it’s getting out of the astronaut designation business entirely.
NFL
The Associated Press

FAA: Small plane with 2 people on board crashes in Kentucky

CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (AP) — A small plane with two people on board crashed Friday afternoon in a wooded area of central Kentucky, federal authorities said. There was no immediate word on the outcome for the occupants. The single-engine Beech V35 went down in an area about 35 miles south-southwest of the city of Lexington, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Tests#Omicron#Ap
The Associated Press

Grambling approved for $18M barrier after shootings

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — A Louisiana university that saw two deadly shootings in four days is moving forward with a planned $18 million barrier around its campus. The University of Louisiana Systems Board of Supervisors approved the money Thursday for Grambling State University, The News-Star reported. The proposed barrier...
GRAMBLING, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy