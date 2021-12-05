ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

4 women shot over the past weekend in New Orleans

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhpuJ_0dEi7CTa00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department had a busy weekend.

According to NOPD, many of the incidents were shootings.

Police reported that many of the victims involved in the incidents were women.

The most recent incident happened early Sunday morning in the 4300 block of Tulane Avenue.

Six shot, two of them fatally, in violent 24 hours in New Orleans

According to police, At about 1:57 a.m., a woman who had multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital on her own.

According to investigators, the incident was confirmed at about 3:33 a.m.

Earlier this weekend, the first shooting NOPD reported involving a woman, happened on Babylon Street in New Orleans East on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, Orleans Criminal Court Judge Robin Pittman confirmed her mother was the victim in this shooting.

Mother of Judge Robin Pittman in critical condition after being struck by stray bullets in the New Orleans East

On Friday afternoon, another woman was killed in a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street in broad daylight around 4 p.m.

Woman fatally shot in St. Roch, NOPD investigates

Lastly, On Friday evening, another woman was shot in her car in the 4500 block of Skyview Drive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Galvez, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Wheelchair thief in Louisiana still on the roll, police say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Crime is high during the holiday season, especially theft. Many law enforcement agencies have issued warnings and awareness tips to communities on how to be safe during the holidays, as well as how to protect your belongings. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect that has not […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Nopd#Orleans Criminal Court#Lastly#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

U.S. Marshals arrest suspected Grambling Homecoming shooter in Texas

TARRANT COUNTY, Tex. (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Zyheim Butcher in Tarrant County, Texas on Monday December 6 on one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. The arrest stems from the Grambling State University homecoming shooting that happened this year that resulted in the death of a […]
TEXAS STATE
WGNO

Missing 93-year-old man found safe

UPDATE: DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Donald Francis Slater, Sr. has been found safe, according to Louisiana State Police.  ORIGINAL STORY: DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you seen the man in this picture? 94-year-old Donald F. Slater, Sr. was reported missing on Thursday morning. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, “He was last […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy