4 women shot over the past weekend in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department had a busy weekend.

According to NOPD, many of the incidents were shootings.

Police reported that many of the victims involved in the incidents were women.

The most recent incident happened early Sunday morning in the 4300 block of Tulane Avenue.

According to police, At about 1:57 a.m., a woman who had multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital on her own.

According to investigators, the incident was confirmed at about 3:33 a.m.

Earlier this weekend, the first shooting NOPD reported involving a woman, happened on Babylon Street in New Orleans East on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, Orleans Criminal Court Judge Robin Pittman confirmed her mother was the victim in this shooting.

On Friday afternoon, another woman was killed in a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street in broad daylight around 4 p.m.

Lastly, On Friday evening, another woman was shot in her car in the 4500 block of Skyview Drive.

