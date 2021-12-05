ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unbeaten Cincinnati make history as they reach College Football Playoff

The Guardian
 5 days ago
Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati will play defending champions Alabama.

Cincinnati will play Alabama and Michigan will face Georgia on New Year’s Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a surprise-free field of four was set on Sunday.

Fourth-seeded Cincinnati are the first team to break through college football’s glass ceiling and reach the CFP from a non-Power Five conference. The Bearcats (13-0) won the American Athletic Conference and head into the postseason as the only unbeaten team in the country.

Their reward will be a matchup with the defending national champions in the Cotton Bowl. The Crimson Tide are in the playoff for the seventh time in the postseason format’s eight-year history after handing Georgia their first loss of the season in the Southeastern Conference title game on Saturday. Alabama (12-1) seemed to be a loss away from being eliminated from playoff contention heading into their game with Georgia. Instead, Bryce Young and the Tide lit up the Bulldogs’ vaunted defense to earn the top seed.

Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty have won three playoff championships to go along with three BCS titles since 2009.

Georgia (12-1) managed to stay in the field as the third seed, becoming the second team to lose their conference title game and make the playoff. Notre Dame did the same thing last season, when they lost a rematch with Clemson in their one season playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference, a move prompted by pandemic-altered schedules.

The Bulldogs will be making their second CFP appearance when they meet second-seeded Michigan (12-1) in the Orange Bowl. The Wolverines are in the playoff for the first time after winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004. Michigan are also the first team to make the playoff after being unranked in the AP preseason Top 25.

This is the third time two teams from the same conference are in the CFP and second time it has happened with the SEC. In the 2017 playoff, Alabama beat Georgia in overtime to win the national title.

This year’s semifinal winners will play for the national championship on 10 January in Indianapolis.

