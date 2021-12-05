ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Apple AirTags are being used to track luxury cars by a criminal syndicate in Canada

By Jed John Ikoba
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian Police have alerted residents of York that a syndicate is using the Apple AirTags item tracker to aid their theft of luxury cars. A press release from the York Regional Police has warned residents of the area that the police have discovered a new method being used by criminals...

