Samsung is currently thought to have a successor to the Galaxy A12, one of its most budget smartphones, in the works. Despite its low-end nature, it is touted to rock a 50MP main camera and to have a still-respectable, if slightly aging, Dimensity 700 chipset. Now, it seems these rumors could be confirmed or denied soon as its specs have reportedly been set in stone.

