Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 men dead, another wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in a Philadelphia neighborhood has left two men dead and a third hospitalized.

The shooting in the city’s Kensington section neighborhood occurred early Sunday.

The gunfire erupted near an after-hours club, but it’s not clear if the shooting stemmed from an incident there or if the men had been in the club.

The three were taken to a hospital where two were pronounced dead a short time later.

One of the deceased victims had been shot four times — twice in the chest and twice in the face — while the other was shot twice in the chest and once to the back.

The wounded man was shot in the face, back and stomach.

