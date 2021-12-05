ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 men dead, another wounded

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdHz5_0dEi5hZZ00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in a Philadelphia neighborhood has left two men dead and a third hospitalized.

The shooting in the city’s Kensington section neighborhood occurred early Sunday.

Parents captured after son charged in Michigan school shooting

The gunfire erupted near an after-hours club, but it’s not clear if the shooting stemmed from an incident there or if the men had been in the club.

The three were taken to a hospital where two were pronounced dead a short time later.

One of the deceased victims had been shot four times — twice in the chest and twice in the face — while the other was shot twice in the chest and once to the back.

The wounded man was shot in the face, back and stomach.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WKBN

Girard speed camera lawsuit hits roadblock

It looks like an appeal is the likely next step for a lawsuit against the City of Girard and its traffic camera violations that were issued on Interstate 80 in December of 2017 and January of 2018.
GIRARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

WKBN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy