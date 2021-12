The Niro has always been one of Kia's most affordable electrified models, and now the Korean automaker has just revealed the next generation of the Niro crossover. The Niro has been easy to overlook for some time as the brand simply offered more exciting alternatives elsewhere, but that's no longer the case with the boldly styled new one. As before, we expect it to offer remarkable efficiency for a hybrid as the outgoing model could return 50 mpg combined. As before, the new Niro will be offered as a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and a full battery-electric. However, our focus here is on the hybrid model as we review the other models separately.

