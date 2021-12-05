ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Black journalists’ group gives UNC-Chapel Hill and a major donor the ‘Thumbs Down Award’

By Julian Shen-Berro
Island Packet Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of Black Journalists has given UNC-Chapel Hill and one of the school’s megadonors its annual “Thumbs Down Award,” recognizing efforts that went against the mission of the organization. It comes after an extended controversy over tenure in the hiring of Nikole Hannah-Jones drew national attention and...

www.islandpacket.com

