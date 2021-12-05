ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Leads Another Quiet Weekend at Box Office

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Without any new releases to pose a threat, Disney’s animated musical fable “Encanto” has again notched the No. 1 spot on domestic box office charts. In its second weekend of release, “Encanto” has collected $12.38 million from 3,980 venues in the U.S. and Canada. That...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Wars’ Disney Plus Series ‘The Acolyte’ Eyes Amandla Stenberg for Lead Role

Amandla Stenberg is in talks to join the upcoming Disney Plus series “The Acolyte,” the live-action “Star Wars” series that hails from Leslye Headland. Details on the character Stenberg would play are being kept under tight wraps, but an acolyte in the “Star Wars” universe has typically referred to a Sith who has just begun their training under an experienced Sith Lord. This, of course, was prior to Sith Lord Darth Bane instituting the Rule of Two, under which there are only ever two Sith in existence at a time — one master and one apprentice. Reps for Stenberg and Lucasfilm did...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Encanto Enchants Thanksgiving with $40M 5-Day Debut, House of Gucci Comes in Third

Disney’s Encanto – the first non-Pixar Walt Disney Studios original animated film to debut exclusively in theaters since Frozen II in November 2019 –won the top spot at the domestic box office over the Thanksgiving frame, grossing an estimated $27 million over the three-day weekend and $40.3 million over the five-day span beginning Wednesday from 3,980 locations. The adult-skewing House of Gucci, meanwhile, enjoyed a solid debut while the horror reboot/prequel Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City launched quietly further down the chart.
MOVIES
KWCH.com

‘Encanto’ tops Thanksgiving box office

NEW YORK (AP) - Thanksgiving weekend moviegoing was still far from the feast it normally is, but Disney’s “Encanto” and the Lady Gaga-led “House of Gucci” both gave a lift to two genres that have been particularly battered by the pandemic: family movies and adult dramas. According to studio estimates...
MOVIES
Investopedia

Disney's (DIS) 'Encanto' Tops Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) scored yet again at the box office over the Thanksgiving weekend. Encanto, the studio's latest release, swept to the top of the box office, collecting $40.3 million from 3,980 theaters in North America from Wednesday to Sunday. Key Takeaways. Disney's Encanto topped the box office...
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Encanto and Ghostbusters: Afterlife to Lead Post-Thanksgiving Lull; Does Christmas with The Chosen Have Sleeper Potential?

Following a holiday frame that saw Encanto and House of Gucci welcome back some family and adult moviegoers for the first time during the pandemic, the box office is poised for a typical post-Thanksgiving lull as December begins with no major studio openers. Expected to lead the market again will...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Films#Disney Movie#Christmas#Box Office#Coco#Mgm#Spidey
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is landing on Disney+ 69 days after its Nov. 5 theatrical release that date being January 12, 2022. That window is a notable size considering Disney’s experiment to crush theatrical down to a day-and-date model with Disney+ during the pandemic. Previously, Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a 71-day window before landing on Disney+. Disney previously rubbed Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson the wrong way in the aftermath of that film’s short-change at the B.O. given its simultaneous availability on Disney+; the actress suing the studio and ultimately reaching an amicable settlement. The movie, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao,...
MOVIES
The Independent

'Dune,' 'CODA,' 'West Side Story' make AFI's 2021 top 10

The American Film Institute lined up behind many of the end-of-year Oscar contenders, naming Steven Spielberg s “West Side Story,” Jane Campion s “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay s “Don't Look Up” among the year's 10 best films. The annual AFI list, compiled through a jury process, can give a rough approximation of Academy Awards favorites and provide a boost to newly released or upcoming movies. Also making the AFI top 10 were: Sian Heder's “CODA,” Denis Villeneuve's “Dune,” Reinaldo Marcus Greene’s “King Richard,” Paul Thomas Anderson's “Licorice Pizza,” Guillermo del Toro's “Nightmare Alley,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's “tick, tick... BOOM!” and Joel Coen's “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” AFI will also give special awards to Questlove's music documentary “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical family drama “Belfast” and the Netflix series sensation “Squid Game.” The honorees will be celebrated in a Jan. 7 gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
MOVIES
San Angelo LIVE!

Sony Drops Teaser Trailer for "Spider-Man:Across the Spider-Verse Part 1"

CULVER CITY, CA- Sony recently dropped a teaser trailer to the sequel to the 2018 hit animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”. The sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1” picks up where “Into the Spider-Verse” ended. This film looks like it will take Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) across different dimensions as we see Spider-Man 2099 swing in and start a fight with Morales. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, who has worked on films with Warner Brothers, Kemp Powers, who co-directed the Jamie Foxx vehicle “Soul”, and Justin K. Thompson.…
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
MOVIES
Variety

Musicals Haven’t Been Popular at the Box Office. Will ‘West Side Story’ Change That?

In 1961, “West Side Story”  dominated the box office and swept the Oscars. Now, six decades later, Steven Spielberg’s long-delayed remake of the beloved musical, in theaters on Friday, looks to also find itself in the awards race after receiving rapturous reviews. But the film’s commercial prospects may be less certain. On paper, the latest take on the oft-adapted Shakespearean love story is primed to be a smash because it’s based on one of the most cherished musicals in theater history and emanates from Hollywood’s most successful filmmaker in Spielberg. But “West Side Story” is returning to cinemas at a time when...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Universal Movies Will Land on Peacock After 45 Days in Theaters

Universal’s upcoming films will premiere on Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, as early as 45 days after debuting on the big screen. The arrangement does not impact the studio’s existing premium video-on-demand deals with exhibition. It does, however, shrink the traditional Pay 1 window — which was roughly 120 days prior to the pandemic — allowing the majority of its movies to land on streaming services sooner than normal. Universal’s new model will begin with its 2022 slate, which includes Jennifer Lopez’s musical comedy “Marry Me,” the globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355,” the George Clooney-Julia Roberts romantic comedy “Ticket to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘West Side Story’ Hopes to Defy Box Office Odds

Musicals have been singing decidedly off-key at the box office, but Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hopes to reverse that curse. Disney and 20th Century open the big-budget revival in theaters Dec. 10 — 60 years after the first movie adaptation of the Broadway sensation became a box office hit, then scored 10 Oscars, including one for best picture. Disney has thrown its full marketing might behind selling Spielberg’s West Side Story, but despite an iconic property, an A-list helmer and early rave reviews, there are major challenges. In response, the overall campaign has positioned the film as an event pic...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘West Side Story’ Slow Dances to $800,000 on Thursday

Steven Spielberg’s long-delayed “West Side Story” remake collected $800,000 in previews on Thursday night. Even with a slower start, the musical is expected to pirouette to the top of box office charts this weekend. The Disney and 20th Century Studios film is expected to generate $10 million to $15 million in theaters. Ticket sales on the higher end of that range wouldn’t be terrible by COVID-19 standards because movie musicals, as well as films targeting adult audiences, have been struggling at the box office. Anywhere in the lower end, however, would be less than dazzling since the movie cost $100 million...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy