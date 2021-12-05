Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Leads Another Quiet Weekend at Box Office

Amandla Stenberg is in talks to join the upcoming Disney Plus series “The Acolyte,” the live-action “Star Wars” series that hails from Leslye Headland. Details on the character Stenberg would play are being kept under tight wraps, but an acolyte in the “Star Wars” universe has typically referred to a Sith who has just begun their training under an experienced Sith Lord. This, of course, was prior to Sith Lord Darth Bane instituting the Rule of Two, under which there are only ever two Sith in existence at a time — one master and one apprentice. Reps for Stenberg and Lucasfilm did...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO