Public Safety

Fire rages on cargo ship carrying timber off Sweden

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – A fire on a cargo ship carrying timber off Gothenburg on Sweden’s west coast was still not under control on Sunday after more than 24 hours, authorities said. The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB)...

