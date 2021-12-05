Fire rages on cargo ship carrying timber off Sweden

The latest in an ever-lengthening line of shippers chartering their own vessels to bypass container supply chain congestion is UK supermarket Asda, according to this report from the BBC, which notes that a vessel carrying 350 boxes for Asda has left China and is on its way to the UK. “This is the first time Asda has chartered its own ship and we have done so to navigate the industry-wide supply chain challenges and to make sure there is enough stock on the shelves for customers this Christmas,” a spokesman told the BBC.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO