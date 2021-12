Hundreds of people have turned out to pay their respects to 12-year-old Ava White at a vigil held in her memory.Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre on November 25 after a Christmas lights switch-on.On Saturday, family, friends and others gathered in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.Hundreds of balloons, some in the shape of the letter A, were released at the start of the vigil.Many people wore hoodies with Ava’s face on and others had her name written on their faces.The Radio City tower was lit up blue in memory of...

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO