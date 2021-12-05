Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Leads Another Quiet Weekend at Box Office

A modicum of normalcy appeared to return to movie theaters this weekend. The numbers were not astronomical but they were steady, spread out, and represented some hope for the future. Films geared towards families rose to the top over the holiday, led by an original Disney animated film and a nostalgic sequel that lets its younger cast members lead. Plus, this was the first weekend since Feb. 21-23, 2020 when four films in the top 10 had already grossed over $100 million. The five-day totals in the top 10 were the lowest since 1998, but if young kids continue to get vaccinated, adults get boosted, and we can stave off the threat of a new overseas variant, we can still come out on other side of this holiday with some positives.

