My boss asked me for an ER diagram from a schema saved in MariaDB. I happened to have to extract the Entity-Relationship diagram starting from the SQL schema. I usually use XAMPP to work in SQL so I told myself to try using the Designer tool provided by PhpMyAdmin. In truth, the result was not great. My database had over 20 tables and the Designer showed them all stuck on top of each other. Furthermore, the PhpMyAdmin Designer is a very basic tool, which does not allow you to automatically align the tables to make them more readable.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO