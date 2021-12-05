MLW Azteca And The Crash Results (12/3): MLW And The Crash Collide

Two people were injured, neither seriously, in a Tuesday, November 23, three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Craig and Main streets. Police reports show that a 2012 Jeep Laredo, driven by 45-year-old Fadhl Algabi of Tuscaloosa, ran the red light as he came off Craig at 4:15 p.m. His vehicle struck a 2019 Ford F250 driven by Spencer Rogers, 37, of Atmore, causing the truck to flip over and slide into a fire hydrant. Debris from the F250 struck the grill of a 2010 Ford F150 driven by James Liam, 34, of Pensacola. Algabi and a passenger in the F250, James Hall, 23, of Atmore, suffered minor injuries.

ATMORE, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO