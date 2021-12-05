ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

MLW Azteca And The Crash Results (12/3): MLW And The Crash Collide

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MLW and The Crash held its MLW Azteca and The Crash Supercard on December 3 from Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Full results (courtesy of...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Top bicycle crash injuries to know about (and go to the ER for)

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. According to studies on bicycle injuries, about 70% of the injuries occurred to men. An overwhelming percentage involves children aged 5 to 17, while about half the patients coming into E.R. involved limbs, contusions, abrasions, lacerations, face and head injuries, and more. Alcohol use and the absence of helmets were also contributing factors to these frightening statistics.
SPORTS
atmorenews.com

3-vehicle crash

Two people were injured, neither seriously, in a Tuesday, November 23, three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Craig and Main streets. Police reports show that a 2012 Jeep Laredo, driven by 45-year-old Fadhl Algabi of Tuscaloosa, ran the red light as he came off Craig at 4:15 p.m. His vehicle struck a 2019 Ford F250 driven by Spencer Rogers, 37, of Atmore, causing the truck to flip over and slide into a fire hydrant. Debris from the F250 struck the grill of a 2010 Ford F150 driven by James Liam, 34, of Pensacola. Algabi and a passenger in the F250, James Hall, 23, of Atmore, suffered minor injuries.
ATMORE, AL
411mania.com

Full Card Set For MLW Azteca Underground & The Crash Show In Mexico

The full card has been announced for MLW Azteca Underground and The Crash’s joint TV taping taking place tomorrow in Mexico. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place at Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana:. * Extreme Tiger vs. Mecha Wolf. * Proximo vs. Toto. *...
COMBAT SPORTS
ktxs.com

Motorcycle crash in Abilene results in fatality

ABILENE, Texas — A motorcycle crash in Abilene today ended in a fatality. Abilene police responded to a crash on the 2100 block of N. 6th Street. According to a press release, a 2013 Kymco motorcycle was traveling east on North 6th Street when it struck a concrete median.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davey Richards
411mania.com

More Details on Why Will Ospreay in MLW Fell Through

– As previously reported, plans for NJPW star Will Ospreay making his MLW debut fell through this week, and Ospreay’s talks with MLW are currently off. Dave Meltzer reported more details on the situation on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, one of the problems was that the first...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlw#Def#Azteca#Combat#Mlw Azteca And#The Crash#Auditorio De Tijuana#Laredo Kid Octagon Jr
Fightful

MLW Tag Team Titles Change Hands On MLW Fusion ALPHA

New MLW Tag Team Champions have been crowned. 5150 (Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie) won the MLW Tag Team Championships on Thursday's MLW Fusion ALPHA when they defeated Los Parks (LA Park and El Hijo de LA Park) in a Philly Street Fight. The finish saw the duo hit the...
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers From MLW Azteca Underground & The Crash Show

MLW’s Azteca Underground and The Crash held a joint show on Friday, and the spoiler results are online. You can see the results below for the show per PWInsider. It took place in Tijuana, Mexico and had an estimated 4,500-5,000 fans:. * Proximo defeated Toto. * Mecha Wolf 450 defeated...
WWE
inmaricopa.com

Car wash exit results in crash

Two Texas women may have to run through Fast & Friendly car a second time, not because the car wasn’t clean, but because it was covered in debris from their trip through the block wall at the exit of the wash. About 8:30 Monday morning, two women in a...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
drydenwire.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Results In Fatality

POLK COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash on Sunday in the Town of Farmington has resulted in a fatality, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, December 5th, 2021, at 4:14 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting a crash that occurred on 220th Street north of 10th Avenue in the Town of Farmington. It was reported as a single-vehicle rollover crash.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Fightful

Fightful

5K+
Followers
20K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy