Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson December 4

MONROE, Mich. — Out of more than 600 nominees, local pastor Heather Boone has risen to the top to become USA Today's Best of Humankind Person of the Year. We first introduced you to Pastor Boone back in October. She's the founder of Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries in Monroe, Michigan.
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the season of giving and we sure saw a lot of giving on Thursday at WTOL 11. Toledoans came through in a big way for the annual Gift of Joy Downtown Toy Drop, which took over the station parking lot all day in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two interesting pieces of data were released by the Ohio Department of Health this week. The first was an analysis of COVID hospitalization and death data going back to the beginning of April. The study indicated that hospitalizations and deaths were markedly higher in counties that had lower vaccination rates than the state average of 58 percent.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo showed up big on Thursday for WTOL 11's annual Gift of Joy toy drop at the downtown television station. How big? The drive collected a record number of toys. But it's the day after the toy drive that caseworkers at Lucas County Children Services love...
TOLEDO, Ohio — The historic Polish Village neighborhood on the corner of Central Ave. and Lagrange St. in north Toledo has been left shaken after the shooting death of Lawrenczel Taylor III, the 66th homicide in the city this year. Taylor, a Woodward High School graduate and Chrysler employee,...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Residents in a central Toledo neighborhood are turning down pressure on the owners of a building they say is an eyesore after windows were boarded up Tuesday. Neighbors have been demanding something be done with the building on West Woodruff Avenue for months. Now, after multiple speaking with WTOL 11 multiple times, they're finally seeing action.
TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, and in honor of that, Gov. Mike DeWine is unveiling a new webpage with resources for older drivers. Between 2010 and 2019 the U.S. population of people age 65 and older grew by 34% according to the national highway traffic safety administration. In recent years fatal crashes involving this age group has also increased.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo neighborhood is planning its next move after months of asking for help dealing with what they call a nuisance property. The property is located at 350 W. Woodruff Ave., between Ashland Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard. Evan Morrison, the spokesman for the people living nearby,...
TOLEDO, Ohio — A support group in south Toledo is breaking barriers to uplift Latinas who've had trouble finding where to turn for help. The group took off after the pandemic shut everything down and the effect took its toll on the women. In a room filled with Latinas...
TIFFIN, Ohio — Steve Rogier put more than 11,000 miles on his new car in a matter of weeks driving from Tiffin to Columbus to visit his wife Vanessa Rogier, who was hospitalized with COVID-19. The Tiffin couple is grateful to be alive, after both battled the virus for months.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Jeep employee was found dead at the plant Monday. Stellantis released a statement Tuesday morning saying the employee was found about 4 p.m. at the complex. Production was not running at the time. "We are cooperating with the Toledo Police Department in their investigation and...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a death at the Jeep paint shop, officers confirmed Tuesday. Police believe it was self-inflicted. WTOL 11 is not reporting the victim's name out of respect for their family. However, officers say a 60-year-old was found unconscious and not breathing at around 4 p.m. Monday.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Brian Byrd was sworn in as chief of Toledo Fire and Rescue in 2018. He first joined the ranks in 1988. "It's bittersweet. The 34 years went fast," Byrd said about his upcoming retirement. In all that time as a firefighter, he says his greatest challenge didn't...
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo will be hosting a rally on Sunday afternoon called “Shine a Light on Antisemitism”. The rally is being held at the YMCA/JCC on Sylvania Ave. in Sylvania at 3:30 p.m. Organizers say speakers at the rally will provide an introduction to...
TECUMSEH, Mich. — Tecumseh High School postponed its winter formal, "Snowflake Soiree”, on Saturday night, due to a threat made against the event. The Michigan State Police contacted the school about a threat that was made against the event, through a tip made through the OK2SAY app. The threat is now under investigation.
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is dealing with a major jump in calls and it's taking a toll on the county's EMS system and hospitals. The department is asking you to consider whether your call is an actual emergency or something that can be treated at home before dialing 911.
TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 24, 2021. A student at Navarre Elementary brought an unloaded BB gun to school Friday morning, Toledo Public Schools Deputy Superintendent James Gant said. The assistant principal was reportedly made aware of the incident's possibility late Thursday and...
ELMORE, Ohio — Elmore Mayor Richard E. "Rick" Claar, 66, passed away Monday after a sudden illness. In addition to his role as mayor, Claar served as president of the Elmore Historical Society. A post on Facebook made by Woodmore Local Schools reads:. "It is with a heavy heart that...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer withdrew a federal lawsuit against the Enbridge Line 5 Pipeline on Tuesday, but said she would pursue shutting it down through state courts. That pipeline pumps 23 million gallons of crude oil a day through the Straits of Mackinac, with much of it...
TOLEDO, Ohio — While there are a variety of unique beer experiences this one requires a “thirst-responder.”. Owner Kevin Mullan renovated a firetruck into a service to connect people with northwest Ohio small businesses. “A firetruck is the one vehicle you sort of never miss when it drives past you,”...
