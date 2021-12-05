ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fire rages on cargo ship carrying timber off Sweden

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – A fire on a cargo ship carrying timber off Gothenburg on Sweden’s west coast was still not under control on Sunday after more than 24 hours, authorities said. The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB)...

gcaptain.com

Timber Fire Continues to Rage on Almirante Storni

It’s all hands on deck to the fight the fire on board the MV Almirante Storni which continues to burn at an anchorage off Sweden. The Swedish Coast Guard, with the help of the Norwegian Coast Guard and a fleet of private tugs, are continuing to fight the fire by spraying it with water.
ACCIDENTS
gcaptain.com

Captain and Crew Found Drunk After Russian Cargo Ship Almost Grounds in Poland

A Russian cargo ship has been detained in Poland after coming dangerously close to grounding and authorities found the captain and three of its crew members drunk. According to Poland’s Maritime Office, the incident took place overnight Friday (December 3 to 4) when the Russian-flagged ship, identified as the Ruslana, left the designated shipping lanes in Gdansk Bay and did not respond to calls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPTV

Large cargo ship collides with jetty off Japan, no injuries reported

A large cargo ship collided with a breakwater at the Port of Hakata in Japan, causing the bow of the ship to ride up and become stuck. The collision occurred when the Lady Rosemary, a 9,576-ton Panamanian cargo ship, left Hakozaki Wharf on its way to Kobe. According to the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Alexandra Morales: Missing teacher found dead in abandoned rental car in Mexico

Missing school teacher Alexandra Morale has allegedly been found dead inside her car in Mexico after a week-long search for the Gwinnett County, Georgia, educator. Authorities reportedly say Ms Morale, 24, who went missing after attending a concert on 30 October, was found deceased nine days after by authorities in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico. She had been on paid leave and, according to Benefield Elementary School, did not return last weekend as planned, as FOX5 Atlanta reported. Ms Morale was a first grade teacher. Her family reportedly informed the school of her disappearance and the discovery of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
