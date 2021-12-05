ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Split, Call Off Engagement: ‘We Have 2 Different Goals’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmJ3m_0dEi0qNV00
Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy. Courtesy of Raquel Leviss/Instagram

Going their separate ways. After five years together and a seven-month engagement, Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy have split.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” Leviss, 26, shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 5. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Kennedy, 29, for his part, shared the same statement via his social media page.

While the duo has not shared further details regarding their breakup, they were spotted filming the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion two days earlier.

“Reunion time,” costar Brock Davies captioned an Instagram Story clip on Friday, December 2, tagging both the England native and Leviss in his post before cheering on his love Scheana Shay. “Um, excuse me guys, get with the memo! Honey, come on, give me something. Oh, you look good on this side.”

Just two months earlier, Leviss couldn’t help but gush over her then-partner.

“So proud of you my love @itsjameskennedy ✨💙,” she wrote alongside an October Instagram selfie of the pair in Palm Springs, California.

The pair announced their engagement earlier this year with a loving social media tribute.

“THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes. 💍 💕,” the DJ wrote via Instagram in May, alongside a kissing selfie of the pair.

Leviss, for her part, shared the news that they were set to get married while celebrating in Palm Springs with her then-beau and their friends.

“James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night… and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA,” she wrote at the time.

Several years earlier, Kennedy hinted that a wedding with his Bravo costar could be on the horizon.

“Yeah, probably,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019. “You know, I don’t like rushing that cause we’re like 10 years younger than everyone else on the show, but I love her so much.”

While Kennedy has been a VPR mainstay for years, Leviss was a late arrival when she landed a coveted SUR gig in April 2019 shortly after the pair started dating.

“On the show, Raquel is feeling a lot of pressure to side with the girls because she knows how James’ behavior can be and because she’s new to SUR,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020 of Leviss’ journey on the Bravo hit. “Raquel wishes James would show the side of himself that she gets one-on-one more.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Is Lala Kent The Reason James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Broke up?

Vanderpump Rules want to know if Lala Kent was the one who ultimately ended James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement. On Sunday, December 5, the couple confirmed the split rumors on their respective social media accounts. This comes on the heels of Lala’s split from former fiance Randall Emmett. Both cast members are single, which could make for an interesting tenth season.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Vanderpump Rules’: Fans Bash Tom And Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s Marriage

Aside from Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump, Tom and Katie Maloney-Schwartz are the last remaining married couple on Vanderpump Rules. Yet, it has not been a smooth ride. Since day one, the ‘Bubbas’ have been plagued with cheating issues and alcohol-fueled arguments. It is a wonder they even made it down the aisle – twice. Now, with Season 9 underway, fans are questioning why the couple is still together.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Amidst Split From Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent, Randall Emmett Gets Candid About Stepping Away From Their Joint Podcast

At the beginning of 2020, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her then-fiancé Randall Emmett, a Hollywood producer, launched their Give Them Lala... and Randall podcast. They shared their personal lives and interviewed some of the biggest actors out there, including Sylvester Stallone and Emmett’s collaborator on Midnight in the Switchgrass, Megan Fox. However, the couple has recently called off their engagement, with Kent reportedly having moved out of the house they shared together. Now, in a very candid announcement, Emmett is saying he's stepping away from their joint podcast as well.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Teases That Lala Kent Goes Into Her Split From Randall Emmett At Vanderpump Rules Reunion

I think it’s safe to say that the drama on Vanderpump Rules this season is nowhere near levels of Stassi Schroeder slapping Kristen Doute or Jax Taylor cheating on Brittany Cartwright. Behind the scenes, many of the remaining Pump Rulers seem to be going through major relationship shifts. Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy called it […] The post Andy Cohen Teases That Lala Kent Goes Into Her Split From Randall Emmett At Vanderpump Rules Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
People

Raquel Leviss Thanks Friends and Family for Support After James Kennedy Split: 'So Grateful'

Raquel Leviss is thankful for her support system. The Vanderpump Rules star, 27, addressed her breakup with James Kennedy, 29, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, acknowledging the support she's received since she and the DJ called off their engagement. A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple ended their relationship during the taping of the season 9 reunion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scheana Shay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#England#Vanderpump Rules#Instagram Story#Itsjameskennedy#Dj
Reality Tea

Raquel Leviss Moved Out Of The Apartment She Shared With James Kennedy

The kindest soul that ever passed through the doors at Sur is moving on after her split from Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy.  The formerly betrothed couple dropped a bombshell earlier this week when they announced their split after five years of dating.  It comes on the heels of costar Lala Kent’s breakup from producer […] The post Raquel Leviss Moved Out Of The Apartment She Shared With James Kennedy appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Vanderpump Rules Recap: The Friendship Dictator

This season of Vanderpump Rules isn’t it. I’m not sure if it’s wrong of me to say that or not, but it’s true. Whatever sort of reset they were looking for with this season is missing the mark. Why not add actual new faces and diversity to the cast? We deserve more than Brock Davies […] The post Vanderpump Rules Recap: The Friendship Dictator appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy