We hit the quarterfinals of the 2021 FCS playoffs as No. 3 James Madison takes on No. 6Montana in a fight night battle between two of the most dominant programs in FCS. JMU’s days as an FCS program are numbered as it gets set to jump to the Sun Belt Conference in the FBS. But first, the program will be looking to add to its trophy collection at this level. On the other side, Montana is one of the FCS’ steadiest programs and heads into the quarterfinals after taking out Eastern Washington in a 57-41 shootout last time around. Like many nationally broadcast FCS and non-FBS games this season, this game will not be on normal TV channels for most viewers in the United States. Instead, the game will be streamed exclusively via ESPN+.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO