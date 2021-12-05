ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s only two Ian Wrights – Sunday’s sporting social

 5 days ago
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 5.

Football

Ian Wright met his namesake.

Sergio Reguilon demanded loyalty.

Harry Kane was happy.

Paul Pogba provided a fitness update.

Team GB stars enjoyed a day out at Old Trafford.

United and Bruno Fernandes struggled to make sense of Fred’s goal and celebration.

Tyneside awoke in a good mood.

Cricket

Not long now!

Snooker

UK Championship finalist Zhao Xintong was always destined for the top, it seems.

Ronnie O’Sullivan got the cakes in.

Boxing

Tyson Fury wished his wife a happy birthday.

