The FADER Uncovered, the podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is back for a second season. This week Ronson is once again joined by Pharrell Williams for the second part of their epic interview. This time out they discuss Pharrell’s punk education at the iconic 9:30 Club in DC, his love of go-go music, why Lenny Kravitz is underrated, and the surprising origins of N.E.R.D.’s rock sound before the pair stop to give A Tribe Called Quest legend Q-Tip his flowers as one of the most influential figures in musical history.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO