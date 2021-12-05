ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Dominic Raab says government can't 'micromanage' who people kiss under mistletoe this Christmas

By Kate Gill
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominic Raab says government can't “micromanage” who people kiss under the mistletoe this Christmas. "I’m not going start telling people who they...

www.independent.co.uk

Person
Dominic Raab
#Christmas#Mistletoe
