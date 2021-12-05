Dominic Raab says government can't 'micromanage' who people kiss under mistletoe this Christmas

No 10 is urging people not to cancel Christmas parties and says they are free to kiss whomever they like, in a bid to clear up confusion.Boris Johnson’s spokesman dismissed a minister’s suggestion that larger company parties should be avoided – and another minister’s plea not to “snog under the mistletoe”.“The prime minister has been very clear on this, on Christmas parties. We don’t want people to cancel such events and there is no government guidance to that end.”Asked if people should avoid kissing strangers, he added: “The position has not changed – there are no further restrictions or...

