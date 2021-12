Former UFC star Mike Perry has always been a ferocious dude. He’s not one to back down from anyone. Even when he’s in the middle of a live broadcast. During an event of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) on Wednesday in Tampa, Perry got into with former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Julian Lane. Perry, who recently signed with BKFC, was minding his business and talking to the fight commentators when Lane threw some paper at him and called him a “platinum p****.”

UFC ・ 23 HOURS AGO