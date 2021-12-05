Former Owosso student arrested for threatening school

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS)—The Owosso Police Department received multiple calls of a threat to Owosso Public Schools.

Authorities say the threat was made via social media, and say the threat was from one person towards the school.

The Owosso Police Department says they investigated the situation contacting numerous witnesses, and the suspect in the threat.

The suspect is a former student at Owosso Schools who now lives in Saginaw County.

Authorities say after an investigation the suspect was lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of false report or threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

The investigation will now be taken over by the Shiawassee County Prosecutors office for review.

If you are aware of any recent threats you are asked to contact the Owosso Police Department at (989) 725-0580 or report it to OK2Say, an online confidential reporting tool.

