ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owosso, MI

Former Owosso student arrested for threatening school

WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4xsM_0dEhyG5B00

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS)—The Owosso Police Department received multiple calls of a threat to Owosso Public Schools.

Authorities say the threat was made via social media, and say the threat was from one person towards the school.

The Owosso Police Department says they investigated the situation contacting numerous witnesses, and the suspect in the threat.

The suspect is a former student at Owosso Schools who now lives in Saginaw County.

Authorities say after an investigation the suspect was lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of false report or threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

The investigation will now be taken over by the Shiawassee County Prosecutors office for review.

If you are aware of any recent threats you are asked to contact the Owosso Police Department at (989) 725-0580 or report it to OK2Say, an online confidential reporting tool.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Neighbor who called police after Lansing shooting says she’s shocked

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 4:00 A.M. morning one Lansing resident was woken up from pounding at her door. “Someone was there hollering for help. I saw the vehicle and I saw people out there and heard the gunshots and so I called the police,” said an anonymous neighbor. When police arrived near South Cedar […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saginaw County, MI
Owosso, MI
Crime & Safety
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Owosso, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owosso Public Schools#Owosso Schools#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WLNS

EXPLAINER: Parents file lawsuit against Oxford schools, what does this mean?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two lawsuits seeking $100 million dollars each were filed against Oxford Community Schools this morning in the wake of the high school shooting there. They allege the district did not do enough to prevent it. The suit was filed in US District Court in Detroit this morning and says the school […]
LAW
WLNS

WLNS

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy