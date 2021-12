BRECKSVILLE, Ohio - The new Brecksville restaurant, Beyond Juicery + Eatery, is hosting a giveback throughout the entire month of December dubbed “Sweat the Shirt”. In partnership with Girls on the Run, all Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants will have donation boxes stationed at their stores where customers can donate new socks and shoes, crafting supplies, markers, pens and more. In fact, the restaurant is just down the street from Girls on the Run. Beyond Juicery + Eatery is located at 8869 Brecksville Rd.

BRECKSVILLE, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO