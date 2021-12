Christmas parties and school nativities should still go ahead, the Prime Minister has said.Boris Johnson told a press conference on Wednesday that despite the introduction of new restrictions in England to help control the spread of the Omicron variant, the Government was not suggesting children should be taken out of school ahead of the holidays, or plays cancelled.He said the Plan B measures – which include guidance to work from home and face coverings for most indoors venues – do not amount to a lockdown.Mr Johnson said: “On Christmas, the best way to ensure we have a Christmas as close...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO