Dominic Raab bizarrely claims police don’t investigate crimes a year after they’ve been committed

Recent high-profile criminal cases, such as the suspected death of William Tyrrell and the abduction of Chloe Smith, have captured the attention of the media and the public. As a former detective inspector, I investigated and managed more than 25 homicide investigations and many other major crimes during 28 years with the Queensland Police Service. So what happens behind the scenes in a major crime investigation. And how does the investigation of major crime differ from volume crime? The difference between major crime and volume crime Homicides are the most obvious type of major crime, but it can also include robbery, rape and other...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO