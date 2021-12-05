ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Consider Your Ways

By Pastor Malcolm Harrison
Herald-Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the famed “Franklin Expedition”, Her Majesty’s Ship “Erebus” {which, Greek mythology means, ‘a place of darkness’ or ‘a dark place’ on the way to the underworld} which was Captained by the devout Christian Sir John Franklin. There was not one but two funerals to conduct in the freezing January cold...

www.palestineherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Almost thou persuadest me to be a Christian

In the Bible in Acts chapter 26 the Apostle Paul is standing before king Agrippa and here he gives an account of himself unto Agrippa. I encourage you to read the chapter, especially verses 1-29 before continuing in this article. Paul’s telling of his story was so plainly honest and stirring that when he finished even king Agrippa exclaimed “…Almost thou persuadest me to be a Christian”. “ALMOST”; such a sad word in this case. Several of the men in our church are skilled at hunting and fishing. They have amazingly real-looking bass and deer decorating their walls to commemorate the memory of the event. One in particular has zebra, gazelle, kudu, alligator, buffalo, elk and moose on his walls. The taxidermy work is so good and they’re so real looking you ‘almost’ expect them to take off running any moment. They look ALMOST alive; as if frozen in time, ready to break free of that stillness and dash away any second. But then their glassy eyes and stiff poses remind you that ‘no, they will not dash away’. The fantastically real looking ducks won’t explode from the water skyward. The Bass on the wall plaque wouldn’t notice if you put a whole cup of ‘night crawlers’ right in his. Why not? Because ALMOST alive is totally dead. ALMOST real is the same as completely fake. When a Doctor tells a waiting family “we ALMOST saved his life”, what he just said is “we completely failed to save his life…he’s dead”. {By the way I know a Doctor who has never yet lost a single patient who came to him}! You’ve heard the old saying “close counts in horseshoe’s and hand-grenades”; let me add that when it comes to being “SAVED” by grace through faith [Ephesians 2:8-9] you either ARE or you’re not. There IS NO ALMOST saved. Imagine if you and I took that trophy bass mount down from the wall in my friend’s house and we took it to a pond and laid it there in the water. If we get a few lawn chairs and watch it all day, will it swim away? Will it slowly revive and start flailing? No, of course not. If I tapped your hand and said “hey look…its ALMOST moving”; wouldn’t you put your hand to my forehead to check my temperature? NO!! It isn’t ALMOST moving. It will never do so again short of a complete miracle from God to make it alive again. IF you are wondering what salvation is like – THAT’S IT! It is like the dead being made ALIVE again! It is as if the Lord Jesus Christ told them to roll away the stone from your tomb and called your name and said “COME FORTH” [John 11:43]. It is my sincere hope that someone reading this will hear the gentle urging of the Holy Ghost saying, “that’s you”. I am hopeful someone reading this will finally confess that they are tired of being ‘almost’ a Christian? Tell me Sir, are you tired of ‘almost’ having a relationship with God? Is not wearisome pretending your way through it? God’s hand is stretched out to you. ‘softly and tenderly Jesus is calling, calling for you and for me’. Shall we not respond? Shall we not answer? Calvary Baptist Church has the real thing for real people who want a real Christianity. Bring your family and come see what it’s like! Malcolm Harrison is the Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Across from Pizza Hut on the Loop.
PALESTINE, TX
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Triumphant over temptation

As believers, we only wish that the road we travel was straight with no turns or crossroads, but in truth, our road looks more like a pile of spaghetti. One road overlaps another with Satan bringing temptations into our path. When we transferred from Satan’s realm into Christ’s Kingdom, we became a target where temptations are more immense and intense. Thankfully, we can travel these roads in faith knowing God has provided the offramp for temptation.
RELIGION
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Society
Palestine, TX
Society
City
Palestine, TX
The Alliance Review

Bright Spot: Three life-giving words at the heart of our faith

First it was a hand, then a voice, that assured Genelle Guzman McMillan: “I won’t leave you.” In the rubble all around her, she remembers that hand reaching for hers. Before the firefighters came, “Paul” made contact. "I kept my hand out there, praying to God," she recalls. "Show me a sign. Show me a miracle. Show me that...
ALLIANCE, OH
Sampson Independent

The church sin

I, like so many others, have talked, posted, preached and written about 2 Chronicles 7:14. One key truth that we often miss in that verse, is
RELIGION
Herald-Press

COLUMN: 25 ways to show kindness at Christmas

The holidays can be a wonderful time for families. It is a chance to create traditions and make joyful memories together. Adding in acts of kindness, volunteering and sharing peace, love and joy with others can help turn the focus off of getting gifts and help spread the true spirit of Christmas to your community. Many acts of kindness cost virtually nothing, however, these small gestures can be priceless and make a world of difference to someone. You might be surprised at how wonderful something as simple as smiling at others can make you feel as well. This Christmas put a little love in your heart and pay it forward!
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Franklin
Herald-Press

COLUMN: REFLECTIONS:The Vanishing Generation

Next week the world will mark the 80th anniversary of a date President Franklin Roosevelt declared would live in infamy, December 7, 1941. Just before 8 AM on a quiet Sunday morning the skies over Honolulu Hawaii echoed with the drone of Japanese Zero aircraft. The first wave bombed and strafed the airfields to prevent the launch of counter attacks. Fifteen minutes later, the second wave dropped their torpedoes into Pearl Harbor permanently sinking the USS Arizona and the USS Oklahoma. Four other ships were sunk but recovered. 2,403 US service members died. It marked the entrance of the United States into World War II.
POLITICS
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
The Independent

Voices: I grew up in a cult and was married at 12 — in Texas

Two months before I married, I had my first period. I still wore a training bra. I was 12 and had never kissed a boy, never fathomed marriage. “Repeat after me: I, Habiba, take you, Ali, to be my husband for the duration of 90 days,” Ali*, my new husband, said.Within seconds, I was married. In an Islamic Temporary Marriage, the marriage isn’t nulled with a divorce, but rather a specific period is set — in our case, 90 days. No witnesses are needed, and unlike traditional Islamic marriages, the man doesn’t need to support the woman. But if the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Greek#Christian#Hms Terror#Erebus#Haggai Chapter One
Herald-Press

Our View: Share your good news with us

Let’s face it, today’s national news headlines are filled with disease, murder, political infighting and social injustice. While we can’t ignore those issues, especially the ones that hit close to home, we can seek to uplift and inspire each other on a local level. We are asking you, our readers,...
Literary Hub

How the Great Dorothy Day’s Anger Was an Expression of Her Faith

Dorothy Day was many things: a journalist for socialist and communist newspapers, a single mother, an adult convert to Catholicism, and the cofounder of the Catholic Worker Movement, a leaderless movement of volunteers living in radical solidarity with and in service to the poor and marginalized. She was a lifelong activist, tirelessly present at every protest, walking every picket line, repeatedly being arrested, spending long stints in prison, and participating in hunger strikes. She was deeply religious and saw her vocation as a call to solidarity with the outcast, without ever taking religious vows. She was also very, very angry.
RELIGION
Herald-Press

Rock Bottom Ranch graduates three residents

Rock Bottom Ranch, a “transitional recovery home for women,” graduated three residents amid tears and exclamations of joy Saturday at Evangelestic Temple. This second graduation marks a two-year milestone for the ranch and was cause for celebration. Amber Corrigan of Athens, Marlana Riddles and Kamie King of Palestine celebrated overcoming...
PALESTINE, TX
Herald-Press

Rhone Funeral Home seeks help in honoring 300 interred veterans

Rhone Funeral Home is honoring roughly 300 veterans interred across Anderson County at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, also known as Wreaths Across America Day. The local event is conducted simultaneously at Arlington National Cemetery and funeral homes across the country. Funeral Director and owner Ben Rhone is the program’s Anderson...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: At the end of it

The Bible contains many questions asked by the Creator. Some He asks of individuals. Some He asks of groups. Almost all of them are rhetorical; there is no answer that will not incriminate the one called on to answer. There is always an expected answer; one that will not be flattering to the answerer. The repetitive nature of these questions carries the subtlety of a jackhammer. These questions are designed to make the original hearer and the reader of every age consider the condition of his own heart. Unless our hearts are very hard, we cannot meditate on these questions without being driven to repentance. In our often-painful journey, we have arrived in Jeremiah 5-6 where we have seen our own guilt and need for discipline which should be the beginning of wisdom as we begin to learn to fear the Lord.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy