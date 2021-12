Claudia Hoyser has a honey-thick country music voice with a Southern drawl, even though she hails from Western New York state. She sounds familiar and friendly, like someone you’ve heard before but can’t remember exactly when or where. She earned her reputation as an artist performing cover songs (and originals—she’s penned more than 200 tunes over the past four years) while hosting more than 125 episodes of her Facebook music series “Hoyser Country Monday”. It has over 800,000 weekly viewers and has accumulated more than 120 million streams in the process. Hoyser’s songs have been featured in international movies and national advertising campaigns, and she’s just released her first full-length album, Red Light’s Turning Green.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO