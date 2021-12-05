ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old man who wandered off from Missouri City nursing home

 5 days ago

A Silver Alert has been issued for man who wandered off from a Missouri City nursing home Saturday afternoon.

Police say 65-year-old Daniel Donatto was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Lexington Boulevard.

According to his family, Donatto wandered off from his nursing home.

Officers say he has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Donatto is described as a Black man, 5'8", 160 pounds, with gray hair, last seen wearing a black hat, blue jacket, gray pants and black and white shoes.

Officials believe Donatto's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you've seen him, you're urged to call Missouri City Police at (281) 403- 8700

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

