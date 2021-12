Third Time Lucki attempts to stretch his unbeaten start over fences to three when he steps up to Grade One company in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown. Dan Skelton has never made any secret of the regard in which he holds the six-year-old, but after finishing fourth in Ferny Hollow's Champion Bumper, he never reached the heights expected of him over hurdles.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO