Florence, SC

3 people injured in shooting at house party in Florence

By Dennis Bright
 5 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured Saturday night during a shooting at a house party in Florence, police said.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of N. Dargan Street. They determined that three people had suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that happened outside the residence.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Florence police at 843-665-3191 or to email esieban@cityofflorence.com .

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.

