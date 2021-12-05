Cincinnati makes history as College Football Playoff is officially set

The College Football Playoff results are in and history has been made.

Cincinnati, a non-Power 5 team, is officially in the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed, scheduled to face No. 1 seed Alabama in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

Cincinnati is the first Group of 5 team to reach the College Football Playoff in its eight-year history after going 13-0 and winning the AAC this year.

In fact, the Bearcats are the only undefeated team in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama finished 12-1 but defeated Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday to claim the No. 1 spot. It is the fifth time the Crimson Tide have been the top seed in the CFP history.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs — who entered the championship game undefeated — are also 12-1 but dropped to the No. 3 seed in the final rankings.

They will play No. 2 Michigan (12-1), who won the Big 10 championship on Saturday, in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

The winner of each of these games will play each other in the National Championship in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.

The two teams that missed the playoffs were No. 5 Notre Dame, who finished 11-1 and had its head coach Brian Kelly leave the program earlier this week to take the head coaching job at LSU.

Ohio State was No. 6 after going 10-2, with its loss to Michigan last week ultimately swaying the fate of each of those two teams.

The Buckeyes will likely play Utah in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram