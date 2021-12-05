ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Latest: Notre Dame, Oklahoma St to clash in Fiesta Bowl

yourbigsky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest from the College Football Playoff announcement and bowl selection day (all times Eastern):. No. 5 Notre Dame will face No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in a matchup of two teams that just missed the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish (11-1) finished fifth in...

www.yourbigsky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hyde Park Herald

Kenwood falls to Notre Dame in Prep Bowl

The Kenwood Academy Broncos completed their remarkable 10-3 season with the school's first appearance in the Chicago Prep Bowl in Gately Stadium on Nov. 26. Kenwood earned their spot in the Prep Bowl by beating the Simeon Wolverines 25-7 on Nov. 20 for the Chicago Public League Championship. The Broncos...
CHICAGO, IL
dallassun.com

Marcus Freeman to debut in Fiesta Bowl after Notre Dame's CFP miss

Looks like Notre Dame has turned into the ultimate bubble team for the College Football Playoff. The Irish were the first team left out of the four-team playoff when the committee placed them at No. 5 on Sunday. Last year, Notre Dame gained the last playoff spot. Notre Dame (11-1)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
yourbigsky.com

Oklahoma hires Clemson’s Brent Venables to replace Riley

Oklahoma hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its head coach to replace Lincoln Riley on Sunday night, bringing back a former Sooners assistant with a long track record of success. Venables will be introduced Monday morning on the campus in Norman, the school said. The 50-year-old Venables was on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
107.9 LITE FM

The Two Former BSU Coaches Who Will Save Oregon Football

Mario Cristobal has left Eugene and the Oregon Ducks to return home to coach his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes. The Ducks find themselves once again looking for their next head coach—the leader who would get them into the College Football Playoffs and eventually compete for national championships. There's...
OREGON STATE
yourbigsky.com

AP source: Napier gets 7-year, $51.8M contract at Florida

GAINEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Billy Napier more than tripled his salary while moving from the Sun Belt to the Southeastern Conference. A person familiar with negotiations says Florida’s newest football coach agreed to a seven-year, $51.8 million contract that makes him the fifth-highest-paid coach in the powerhouse SEC. He could get bumped to sixth depending on Lane Kiffin’s new deal at Mississippi.
FLORIDA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Streak continues: Tua, Dolphins hold off Giants, win 20-9

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It was third-and-goal and Tua Tagovailoa was rolling left, waiting for someone to get open. The play looked as if it was falling apart, until he saw Isaiah Ford create a sliver of space for himself near the side of the end zone. Touchdown. Tagovailoa...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Rose Bowl#Bowl Games#College Football Playoff#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Notre Dame#Eastern#Cfp#Lsu#Cowboys#Baylor#Utes#Ohio State#Urban Meyer#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
yourbigsky.com

CFP: Orange Bowl semi pits star defenses in Michigan-Georgia

The College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl will match surging Michigan against a Georgia team that went unbeaten through the regular season before a humbling loss to the defending national champion. The Dec. 31 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, was set up when the...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi Named Finalist For Eddie Robinson Coach Of The Year Award

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. Narduzzi’s being named as a finalist comes after Pitt finished its regular season schedule with an 11-2 record. The team recently won its first ACC Championship, defeating Wake Forest 45-21 last weekend in Charlotte. Pitt will face Michigan State on December 30 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The full list of finalists includes the following other coaches: Blake Anderson, Utah State Dave Aranda, Baylor Luke Fickell. Cincinnati Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Billy Napier, Louisiana Nick Saban, Alabama Kalani Sitake, BYU Kirby Smart, Georgia Jeff Traylor, UTSA Mel Tucker, Michigan State Kyle Whittingham, Utah
PITTSBURGH, PA
ndinsider.com

Hansen: No siesta in the Fiesta Bowl as Notre Dame has a chance to evolve as a program

What feels packaged as a consolation prize, and a deserved one, really is an opportunity for evolution for the Notre Dame football program. One spot short of its third College Football Playoff appearance in a four-year span, No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) instead will make its 40th-ever postseason appearance in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1 in Glendale, Ariz. (1 p.m. EST; ESPN), against ninth-ranked Oklahoma State (11-2).
NOTRE DAME, IN
yourbigsky.com

Cyclones RB Hall, Bears’ Aranda, Pitre win AP Big 12 honors

Iowa State running back Breece Hall is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year for the second season in a row, while conference champion Baylor has the league’s top defender and coach. Baylor senior safety Jalen Pitre was named defensive player of the year and second-year...
COLLEGE SPORTS
yourbigsky.com

LA Rams snap 3-game skid, roll over Jacksonville 37-7

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars were the cure for just about everything that ailed the Los Angeles Rams throughout November. Matthew Stafford and the Rams hope they can stay up at this level when their stretch run gets a whole lot tougher. Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell...
NFL
poncacitynow.com

Fiesta Time: Cowboys Paired Against Notre Dame in New Year’s Six bowl

Oklahoma State football will play Notre Dame for the first time in program history in the Fiesta Bowl. The College Football Playoff committee deemed the Cowboys still worthy of a New Year’s Six bowl after losing the Big 12 Conference championship to Baylor on Saturday. The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff – 11 a.m. in Glendale, Arizona – on New Years Day and will be televised on ESPN.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy