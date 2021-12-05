Live Updates: College Football Bowl Selections

See the full schedule of matchups for the 2021-2022 college football bowl season as they are revealed, including the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six

See the full schedule of matchups for the 2021-2022 college football bowl season as they are revealed on Selection Sunday, including the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six.

Final College Football Playoff Rankings

Alabama Michigan Georgia Cincinnati Notre Dame Ohio State Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma State Michigan State Utah Pittsburgh BYU Oregon Iowa Oklahoma Wake Forest NC State Clemson Houston Arkansas Kentucky Louisiana San Diego State Texas A&M

College Football Playoff

New Year's Six

Bowl Schedule