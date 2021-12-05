Live Updates: College Football Bowl Selections
See the full schedule of matchups for the 2021-2022 college football bowl season as they are revealed on Selection Sunday, including the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six.
Final College Football Playoff Rankings
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Baylor
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Utah
- Pittsburgh
- BYU
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Oklahoma
- Wake Forest
- NC State
- Clemson
- Houston
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- San Diego State
- Texas A&M
