Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said he won’t sign Terence Crawford now that he is a free agent following his contract expiration with Top Rank. The WBO welterweight champion was in action this past week at Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas where he recorded an emphatic 10th round TKO victory over Shawn Porter. The 34-year-old is currently soaring at the peak of his career and is yet to be defeated by anyone in the ring. But with the win over Porter, he has officially parted his way with Bob Arum’s Top Rank.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO