Fareed's take: Omicron is our fault

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi wants to bail on Wall Street. It may soon have plenty of company. For China's big tech firms, the appeal of going public in New York was once obvious: They gained access to a much deeper pool of capital, higher valuations and more relaxed listing rules. But that is quickly fading as they're forced to navigate a slew of audit rules and sanctions from Washington, coupled with Beijing's heightened scrutiny on data collection and foreign listings.

