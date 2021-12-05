Fareed's take: Omicron is our fault

(CNN) — A North Carolina man wasn't sure if he had bought a ticket in the state's Lucky for Life lottery drawing, so he filled out the online form. "I was just laying in bed watching a basketball game on TV and I couldn't remember if I filled it out or not," said Scotty Thomas, 49, from Fayetteville, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Hong Kong has warned the Wall Street Journal that it may have broken electoral law by "scaremongering" in a recent editorial about the upcoming vote for the city's legislative council. On Monday, the US newspaper printed a letter from Hong Kong's Secretary for Constitutional and...
Pat Gelsinger is CEO of Intel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. For almost a year, US companies and consumers have had to navigate a global chip shortage. Even among Covid-19 disruptions, this shortage stands out as uniquely impactful — semiconductors are a critical part of every digital device, powering our phones, cars, hospitals and factory floors.
(CNN) — A rare sea turtle and dozens of seal pups have been washed onto the UK's beaches after the country was hit by Storm Arwen last week that brought strong winds and the deaths of three people. The severe weather, with winds reaching speeds of over 90 mph (144...
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi wants to bail on Wall Street. It may soon have plenty of company. For China's big tech firms, the appeal of going public in New York was once obvious: They gained access to a much deeper pool of capital, higher valuations and more relaxed listing rules. But that is quickly fading as they're forced to navigate a slew of audit rules and sanctions from Washington, coupled with Beijing's heightened scrutiny on data collection and foreign listings.
(CNN) — Travis Scott told radio and talk show host Charlamagne tha God that he's been on an "emotional rollercoaster" since 10 people died and many more were injured at his Astroworld Festival. The rapper, who has denied legal liability, sat down with Charlamagne for an almost hour-long interview...
Manila, Philippines — A Filipino journalist who formerly worked with Reuters has been killed in a drive-by shooting, authorities said on Thursday, one of more than a dozen journalists killed in the country in the past five years. Jesus "Jess" Malabanan, 58, who worked with the Manila Standard, among...
(CNN) — Authorities executed a search warrant Monday at the home of the man who helped Ethan Crumbley's parents before they were arrested, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe told CNN. Andrzej Sikora, 65, and his attorney, Clarence Dass, voluntarily went into the Oakland County Sheriff's Office where Sikora was...
(CNN) — The Mississippi man put to death on November 17 for the 2010 murder of his wife and sexual assault of her 12-year-old daughter confessed in his final days to also murdering his sister-in-law. First Circuit District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday David Neal Cox penned a note to the...
(CNN) — A climber who found a trove of precious stones on Mont Blanc has been given half of the 150,000-euro ($168,700) haul to keep after authorities couldn't find the original owner. The climber found the emeralds and sapphires on the mountain in France in 2013, and he has now...
(CNN) — Tenisha Tate-Austin and her husband became suspicious when the Northern California home they spent years renovating was valued by an appraiser far lower than they expected. So when they asked for a second opinion last year, a White friend pretended to own their home and they removed...
New York (CNN) — CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately." The announcement came after an outside law firm was retained to review information about exactly how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual harassment.
(CNN) — A Tennessee court has decided a Black man convicted of aggravated assault deserves a new trial because evidence was improperly admitted and the jury deliberated in a room filled with tributes to the Confederacy, according to court documents. Judge James Curwood Witt Jr. said in an opinion filed...
(CNN) — Karenjeet Kaur Bains started her sporting life as a sprinter, but when she took up powerlifting at the age of 17 -- initially to get faster and more explosive for athletics -- her focus soon changed. "I found a love for feeling strong and never looked back" is...
(CNN) — US Rep. Thomas Massie is drawing criticism after tweeting a photo of him and his family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree, just days after four teenagers were killed in a school shooting in Michigan. "Merry Christmas!, ps. Santa, please bring ammo," read the Saturday tweet...
New York (CNN Business) — The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the massive financial gap between rich and poor around the world, a new report has found. Global billionaires last year enjoyed the steepest increase in their share of wealth since the World Inequality Lab began keeping records in 1995, according to the research group's analysis released Tuesday. Their net worth grew by more than $3.6 trillion in 2020 alone, boosting their share of global household wealth to 3.5%.
New York (CNN Business) — Hertz has gone from bankruptcy court to buybacks in the span of five months. And Senator Elizabeth Warren is not happy about it. The Massachusetts Democrat wrote Hertz (HTZ) a letter Monday calling the company out for rewarding shareholders with up to $2 billion in stock buybacks despite skyrocketing rental car prices.
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Evergrande has defaulted on its debt. Now Beijing is intervening to prevent a disorderly collapse of the indebted real estate group that could wreak havoc on the world's second biggest economy. Fitch Ratings on Thursday declared that the embattled property developer has entered "restricted...
New York, NY (CNN) — Bitcoin prices plummeted overnight to a low of about $43,000. As of 10:30 am EST Saturday, the cryptocurrency had dropped more than 13% in the previous 24 hours, from $56,294 to $48,309 -- a loss of almost $8,000. That's a stark contrast from its all-time...
New York (CNN Business) — For many couples who recently cemented their commitment to each other with an engagement, the choice of ring featured not natural but man-made gemstones — including the center diamond. While a diamond continues to be the most popular type of engagement stone, nearly one in...
