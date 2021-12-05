ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Fareed's take: Omicron is our fault

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the Omicron variant spreads, Fareed gives his take...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Hong Kong warns Wall Street Journal of legal action over election editorial

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Hong Kong has warned the Wall Street Journal that it may have broken electoral law by "scaremongering" in a recent editorial about the upcoming vote for the city's legislative council. On Monday, the US newspaper printed a letter from Hong Kong's Secretary for Constitutional and...
POLITICS
CNN

Intel CEO: The best way to fix America's chip shortage

Pat Gelsinger is CEO of Intel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. For almost a year, US companies and consumers have had to navigate a global chip shortage. Even among Covid-19 disruptions, this shortage stands out as uniquely impactful — semiconductors are a critical part of every digital device, powering our phones, cars, hospitals and factory floors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron
CNN

Didi is leaving Wall Street. A 'perfect storm' means other Chinese tech stocks may follow

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi wants to bail on Wall Street. It may soon have plenty of company. For China's big tech firms, the appeal of going public in New York was once obvious: They gained access to a much deeper pool of capital, higher valuations and more relaxed listing rules. But that is quickly fading as they're forced to navigate a slew of audit rules and sanctions from Washington, coupled with Beijing's heightened scrutiny on data collection and foreign listings.
BUSINESS
CNN

Climber can keep $84,000-worth of jewels he found on Mont Blanc

(CNN) — A climber who found a trove of precious stones on Mont Blanc has been given half of the 150,000-euro ($168,700) haul to keep after authorities couldn't find the original owner. The climber found the emeralds and sapphires on the mountain in France in 2013, and he has now...
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN fires Chris Cuomo

New York (CNN) — CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately." The announcement came after an outside law firm was retained to review information about exactly how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual harassment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

As millions fell into poverty during the pandemic, billionaires' wealth soared

New York (CNN Business) — The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the massive financial gap between rich and poor around the world, a new report has found. Global billionaires last year enjoyed the steepest increase in their share of wealth since the World Inequality Lab began keeping records in 1995, according to the research group's analysis released Tuesday. Their net worth grew by more than $3.6 trillion in 2020 alone, boosting their share of global household wealth to 3.5%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Evergrande can't pay its debts. China is scrambling to contain the fallout

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Evergrande has defaulted on its debt. Now Beijing is intervening to prevent a disorderly collapse of the indebted real estate group that could wreak havoc on the world's second biggest economy. Fitch Ratings on Thursday declared that the embattled property developer has entered "restricted...
ECONOMY
CNN

Bitcoin plunges overnight

New York, NY (CNN) — Bitcoin prices plummeted overnight to a low of about $43,000. As of 10:30 am EST Saturday, the cryptocurrency had dropped more than 13% in the previous 24 hours, from $56,294 to $48,309 -- a loss of almost $8,000. That's a stark contrast from its all-time...
MARKETS
CNN

Man-made diamonds are the new engagement ring trend

New York (CNN Business) — For many couples who recently cemented their commitment to each other with an engagement, the choice of ring featured not natural but man-made gemstones — including the center diamond. While a diamond continues to be the most popular type of engagement stone, nearly one in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

CNN

766K+
Followers
119K+
Post
612M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy