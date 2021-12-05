ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Senate Leader, Presidential Candidate Bob Dole Dies at 98

By Associated Press
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Elizabeth Dole has tweeted that her husband, Republican political icon Bob Dole, has died at age 98. Dole overcame disabling war wounds...

k2radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxkansas.com

Kansas Honor Flight remembers Senator Dole

As public events are planned to honor Bob Dole, one local veterans group says he was a major help to them over the years. The Kansas Honor Flight has made nearly 100 trips bringing veterans to Washington, D.C. and Senator Dole made it his mission to greet every veteran he could.
KANSAS STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON – Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon.  President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole – who died Sunday […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Week

Bob Dole, the complicated pride of Kansas

It's shocking that Bob Dole is dead. It seemed like he had always been part of the political firmament, and always would be. Now, it's possible that I think this way because I'm a native Kansan, and Dole was entrenched in the U.S. Senate before I was born. He was never not there. Dole is known to much of the public as a failed presidential candidate, but for many Kansans of a certain age — my age, which is not that old but old enough to have voted in his last Senate race — he was also a beacon of state pride, proof that you could come from a small town and still make it big. (His hometown, Russell, also gave Arlen Specter to the Senate.) That meant something.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Dole
Person
Bob Dole
Cedar Valley Daily Times

GRASSLEY COMMENTARY: A tribute to Sen. Bob Dole

Editor’s note: The following is a transcript of a floor speech delivered Monday in the U.S. Senate chamber honoring former Kansas U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday, Dec. 5, at age 98. This week marks 80 years since FDR delivered his “day of infamy” speech to a Joint...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Passing of Former Senator Bob Dole

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the passing of Bob Dole:. “Today, Heidi and I join all Americans in mourning a true American hero. A member of the Greatest Generation, Bob Dole served our country as an extraordinary soldier, a relentless legislator, and a faithful statesman. A decorated veteran of the Second World War, Dole embodied the heart and fighting spirit of his generation. Although he leaves us today, his name is etched into the history of this great nation.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Candidate#Ap#Republican#Capitol Hill
The Independent

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history." A friend of Dole's from the decades both men spent in the Senate Biden was also planning to speak at Friday's invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with the late Kansas senator's family and close friends. Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on...
U.S. POLITICS
WNCT

NC GOP Senate primary intensifies as campaigns go negative

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A court ruling delaying North Carolina’s high-stakes GOP Senate primary has increased pressure on former President Donald Trump’s favored candidate to agree to a debate schedule and has given his opponents more space to renew attacks on him. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, whom Trump has endorsed in the race, believes it would be […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
WLOX

Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The national honors for a Heartland hero continued Friday at the National Cathedral. Folks from around the country had another opportunity to say goodbye to the late Senator Bob Dole at his funeral service in the nation’s capital. It was an invite-only service for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy