For the Record: Redistricting decision impact; A murder-for-hire plot

MADISON, Wis. —

Segment One

A Wisconsin Supreme Court decision with far-reaching impact: UW Law School associate professor Robert Yaglan explains the consequences of a ruling last week where a majority of justices determined they would make minimal changes to the existing election maps in Wisconsin.

Segment Two

A murder-for-hire federal court case rocked Dane County and made national headlines earlier this year; a woman has since been convicted and sentenced for paying Bitcoin to hire someone on the dark web to kill her ex-husband. One of the journalists who helped unravel the plot, Isthmus senior reporter Dylan Brogan, sits down with News 3 Now’s Naomi Kowles with the full, behind-the-scenes story.

