UPDATED: High wind warning issued for Erie and Chautauqua Counties

Erie County and Chautauqua County have been upgraded to a high wind warning from 8PM Sunday to 5AM Monday.

A wind advisory has also been issued for Northern Ashtabula for Monday, as wind shifts to the west with sustained wind speeds 15-30 MPH with gusts in excess of 50 MPH.

High Wind Warning And Wind Advisories.

Strong wind gusts will be developing by late Sunday into Monday morning.

50-60 MPH gusts possible in Erie and Chautauqua counties overnight.

There will be isolated damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour between 8PM through 5AM Monday in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

There could be some power outages in the areas with high wind warning. Travel could also be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Take proper precautions to secure loose items such as garbage cans as well as holiday decorations. The strongest gusts will slowly subside through Monday, but it will remain breezy.

