ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

UPDATED: High wind warning issued for Erie and Chautauqua Counties

By Craig Flint, Nick Sorensen
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlarD_0dEhrtoh00

Erie County and Chautauqua County have been upgraded to a high wind warning from 8PM Sunday to 5AM Monday.

A wind advisory has also been issued for Northern Ashtabula for Monday, as wind shifts to the west with sustained wind speeds 15-30 MPH with gusts in excess of 50 MPH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZuoA_0dEhrtoh00
High Wind Warning And Wind Advisories.

Strong wind gusts will be developing by late Sunday into Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qwsul_0dEhrtoh00
50-60 MPH gusts possible in Erie and Chautauqua counties overnight.
Erie Police investigate shots fired on Wayne Street

There will be isolated damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour between 8PM through 5AM Monday in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

There could be some power outages in the areas with high wind warning. Travel could also be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Take proper precautions to secure loose items such as garbage cans as well as holiday decorations. The strongest gusts will slowly subside through Monday, but it will remain breezy.

This is developing information. Stay tuned to the evening forecast on JET 24 Action News at 6 for more details or the Weather Alerts page on our website.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Wayne, PA
City
Wayne, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
County
Erie County, PA
City
Erie, PA
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy