DOC NYC Review: We Are Russia is an Immersive Look at an Impossible Political Protest

By John Fink
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite having premiered in 2019 with some subsequent updates, Alexandra Dalsbaek’s work of political activism We Are Russia still feels as if it is a work-in-progress beyond its rough and ready look and abrupt jump cuts. Filmed by Dalsbaek and often anonymous collaborators, the film highlights the essential work of young...

