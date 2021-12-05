ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Albany County COVID update, December 5

By Johan Sheridan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWfgc_0dEhqffY00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Officials said there have been 35,178 confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County since the outbreak began, with 168 new positive cases identified since Saturday. Also, 115 individuals were cleared as recovered.

Capital Region doctors react to new DOH guidance on capacity, confirmed NYS omicron cases

With one new COVID death—an Albany County woman in her 60s—the county death toll is 452.

“Sadly I have to report the latest Albany County resident losing their life to COVID complications, and my thoughts and prayers are with the family. This is now the seventh COVID death in the county this month alone, putting us on track for a deadlier month than November,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “The best way we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community is by getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot, wearing masks indoors and staying home if you’re sick.”

Empire State Weekly: Studying omicron in New York

There are 708 current active cases in the county, and mandatory quarantine increased to 1,056. The county’s five-day average of new positives is 205.6, and the most recent seven-day average of positivity rate is 6.8%. Meanwhile, the greater Capital Region’s average rate is 8.1%.

As of Saturday, 75.9% of Albany County received at least a first dose of the vaccine, and 68.3% are considered fully vaccinated. Among those 18 and up, the first dose vaccination rate is 85.1%. There were three new hospitalizations since Saturday, totaling 42 county residents currently hospitalized. Seven of those are in the ICU.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul: New York to implement indoor mask mandate for public places, or require vaccination

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that due to rising COVID-19 rates statewide, masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. “We are entering a time of uncertainty,” Gov. Hochul said Friday morning while speaking at the Lincoln Square […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
County
Albany County, NY
Albany County, NY
Sports
Albany County, NY
Government
Albany County, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Executive#Weather#Nys Omicron#Empire State Weekly#Icu
NEWS10 ABC

Mask mandate returning to Oneida County Monday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR/WUTR) — After a week of triple-digit daily case numbers and two confirmed cases of the omicron variant, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente will institute new public health measures, ordering different rules based on the type of venue. Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be required for people inside all public indoor places […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

Police officers from Troy and Rensselaer County receive mental health awareness training

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Mental illness is not a crime, it is a medical condition,” says Eric Weaver, a former Rochester Police officer who now teaches other officers about mental health awareness. Weaver taught a week-long program, the Emotionally Distressed Persons Response Team Training, to officers from the Troy Police Department and other departments in […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy