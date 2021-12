The Halo TV series has released a new official photo of the Master Chief himself (Pablo Schreiber), ahead of the Paramount+ series' official trailer debut at the game awards this week. Like all promos for Halo up to this point, the new image is just a tease of the epic adaptation that fans of the iconic game series are now expecting. The first teaser trailer for the Halo TV series very much echoed this new image, by giving fans tantailizing glimpse of Master Chief (from the back) putting on his iconic helmet. By the time for teases is done: the full Hao footage will be a make-or-break moment for the franchise.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO