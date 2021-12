LSU power forward Shareef O'Neal tweeted Friday that he has not been fully cleared to return from a stress fracture in his foot but that he'll be back soon. I appreciate everyone’s prayers for me !❤️🙏🏾, did not get Fully cleared but a lot of progress made .I gotta sit out for a few more weeks! Imma get through it❤️ thank you guys for the positive messages . I’ll be back soon and better than ever . Aiming for around the holidays.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO