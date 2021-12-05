Coloradans Protest Both Sides Of National Abortion Rights Argument In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans attended a pro-abortion rally on Saturday hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver. Organizers said this is a way for them to defend Roe vs. Wade, which is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that provides a constitutional right to abortion.

The Supreme Court continues to hear arguments on a historic Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, possibly overturning Roe vs. Wade.

“As a person who owns a uterus, I feel obligated to be out here,” said Sidney Fisk, one of those marching. “Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.“

The pro-abortion advocates began their rally at the Colorado State Capitol and walked down 16th Street Mall. Organizers said they’re also calling on Congress to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act.

“This is a really serious assault on what we consider fundamental rights for women and all people,” said Lillian House, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. “This will impact women of color and poor women the most because these are the women who won’t be able to cross state lines to access abortions.”

Those on the other side of the argument told CBS4 the issue is dignity of life for everyone, not just women.

“I want children to have the right to be born, and I want fathers to have the right to be able to decide what happens to their offspring, just as I want mothers to have that rights,” said Joel Patchen, the founder of Anna’s Choice. “It does not reflect human dignity. It does not reflect human worth. It is a great injustice.”

Patchen said there are many resources available to help women who may not want to follow through with a pregnancy, which is why he’s hoping the courts will overturn Roe vs. Wade.

“So this issue really rests on personhood. Who are the pre-born? Are they a collection of cells or are they a baby? Are they a human being?” Patchen said.

A decision on the Mississippi case is expected in the summer.