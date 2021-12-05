ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NEN Roundtable: Who will have the better career Mac Jones or Josh Allen?

By Morey Hershgordon
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXM17_0dEhoUYL00

(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff including which young starting quarterback will end up having the better career. Mac Jones or Josh Allen?

To watch more segments from the show, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

Patriots ride Mac Jones' career day to win over Titans

Mac Jones passed for a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns as the host New England Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans 36-13 for their sixth straight win on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass. The rookie quarterback completed 23 of 32 passes and eclipsed his previous high of 307 yards in...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen: "Start Stacking Wins"

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen addresses the media after the Bills 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints. Topics include: why it was important for the team to get off to a fast start, how the team responded from a short week, how Allen found Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs throughout the game, what he saw from the improved running game for the offense, and how the team is finding ways to win football games.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Josh McDaniels is helping wipe away Mac Jones' shortcomings

After the New England Patriots’ 36-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, Mac Jones’ passing chart showed his range, with completions to just about every part of the field. He was 23 of 32 for 310 yards and two touchdowns. His completion percentage (71%) spoke to his efficiency. It looked like another sensational performance and a strong step forward for the rookie quarterback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Andy Gresh
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Saints tried to trade up for Mac Jones

The team did try to move into the mix of last year’s five-quarterback first round, however, amid an active night of trade efforts in April. The Saints attempted to trade ahead of the Patriots with the intention of selecting Mac Jones, Jeff Howe of The Athletic notes. Previous reports had...
NFL
pff.com

Mac Jones' catchable throws have lowered the New England Patriots' drop rate

Completions don’t come with style points, and New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones won’t be granted any additional yardage if he connects on a 60 mph pass while looking sleek in his uniform. So don’t confuse the lofting passes that come out of Jones’ right hand for a total...
NFL
AL.com

Mac Jones hopes to stay hot in the cold

As a native of Jacksonville, Florida, who played college football at Alabama, quarterback Mac Jones doesn’t have a lot of experience in cold-weather games. But he’s about to get a crash course as the New England Patriots enter winter. On Wednesday, when the high was 43 degrees in Foxborough, Massachusetts,...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Mac Jones Emerging As Offensive Rookie Of The Year Favorite

It’s been quite the start for the 15th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has the Patriots in the thick of the AFC’s race for the top seed, tied for the most wins in the conference through 12 weeks. It is quite the turnaround from a year ago when the Patriots stumbled to a 7-9 record in the first season post-Tom Brady.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nen#American Football#Wpri
Boston Herald

Josh McDaniels puts Mac Jones’ performance against the Titans in perspective

There have been plenty of different views of Mac Jones’ performance against the Titans. The outside opinions have run the gamut from great to not so good, even with Jones throwing for over 300 yards, with two touchdowns, and a 123.2 quarterback rating. Josh McDaniels’ view?. The Patriots offensive coordinator...
NFL
Boston Herald

Patriots know they have to stop Josh Allen from beating them with his legs

Bills quarterback Josh Allen can beat teams any number of ways. With 25 touchdown passes, he can certainly beat you with his arm. But Allen’s ability to run off script, or even with designed plays, has been a significant edge against most teams. It’s an element of the offense the Patriots know they’ll have to deal with Monday night.
NFL
Alt 101.7

Mac Jones Named AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was named AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for November. The former Alabama All-American is the first Patriots rookie to receive the honor since Chandler Jones in September of the 2012 season. Jones guided the Patriots to a perfect 4-0 record in November. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Patriots.com

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

The Bills won the AFC East last season, as ascending quarterback Josh Allen took the final step in his development, knocking off the Patriots and leading his team in the playoffs all the way to the AFC Championship. Buffalo returned most of their offense, and for much of the year, they've continued their aerial domination of the league, coming in as the third-best DVOA passing offense while ranking in the top 10 of all significant offense passing stats, including yards (seventh) and touchdowns (third).
NFL
cbslocal.com

Mac Jones Continues To Be Reliably Excellent For Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones was not perfect on Sunday afternoon. In fact, he wasn’t particularly close. He had some misfires — notably an overthrow of a wide-open Hunter Henry in the second quarter — and mistakes, and he wasn’t particularly dazzling with downfield throws or spectacular plays. But by...
NFL
AL.com

Mac Jones wins NFL rookie award for November

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November, the league announced on Thursday. Jones is the second straight Alabama All-American to earn the honor. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October. · DANIEL...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen: "Comes Down To The Guys Executing Their Jobs"

Bills quarterback, Josh Allen addressed the media on Thursday after practice. Topics included: the early success of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, what makes Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon so effective, and how much their offensive gameplay revolves around the weather forecast.
NFL
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Look For This Unique Autograph On Josh Allen’s Cleats

Everyone will be watching Josh Allen against the Patriots, but you may want to pay close attention to his shoes. They are one of a kind, signed by one patient currently recovering from recurring seizures. Madalyn Ashbery has been in the hospital recovering from her (SEG) brain surgery on Nov....
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Files Interesting Trademark

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is looking to capitalize on his early NFL success. Under an LLC called “Mac 10 Enterprises,” Jones has filed a trademark for a logo to use on all sorts of merchandise and clothing products. The logo will be a simple combination of his initials and jersey number: “MJ10.”
NFL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Files For A Tom Brady-Like Trademark

BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones continues to follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps. Not only is he winning games for the Patriots, but the rookie quarterback has filed for a very Brady-like trademark as well. Everyone knows Brady’s “TB12” logo and company. Jones is joining the business game, filing for a trademark for “MJ10,” according to Darren Rovel of The Action Network. The trademark is for use on Jones-themed merchandise, so expect to see plenty of “MJ10” T-shirts and hats in the near future. Time will tell if the 23-year-old develops into a health nut and starts to push avocado ice cream like his predecessor in New England. Jones and the Patriots are rolling at the moment, winners of six straight and currently the two-seed in the AFC at 8-4. Jones has completed 70.3 percent of his passes and thrown 16 touchdowns to just eight interceptions over his first 12 games in the NFL.
NFL
WWLP

WWLP

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy